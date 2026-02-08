Chandigarh [India], February 8 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday called for a detailed discussion on the terms of the India-US interim trade agreement. He asserted that the terms of the agreement could affect India's economic security, strategic autonomy, and long-term growth trajectory.

Speaking to ANI, Tewari further alleged that the agreement outlines plans to open India's agricultural sector, specifically by listing certain items for trade. He claimed that the deal implies India will eventually open its industrial sector fully to the United States of America.

"The joint statement between India and the US on the contours of the purported trade deal clearly states that India will open its industrial sector fully to the USA. It discusses opening India's agricultural sector, specifically by listing certain items. But the language used is 'including these items,' not 'limited to these items.' Additionally, there is an executive order from the US President stating that India has allegedly committed not to buy oil from Russia. These are very serious issues with potential consequences for India's economic security, strategic autonomy, and growth trajectory. That is why there has to be a full discussion and full disclosure in Parliament on this," said Tewari.

Earlier, the United States and India announced in a joint statement that they had reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade and had agreed on its terms.

This was followed by a phone call on February 2 between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, which led to the official announcement that negotiations on the much-awaited trade deal had concluded. However, since the announcement of the India-US trade agreement, several opposition leaders have questioned its specific terms.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the Narendra Modi government had "sold the country" under external pressure after his name appeared in the Epstein files and had betrayed the interests of Indian farmers.

Reacting to the joint statement issued by India and the United States, Singh claimed that the agreement had opened India's agricultural market to American products, putting millions of Indian farmers at risk. "PM Modi's government has committed an immense betrayal against crores of farmers in this country. The joint statement clearly says that all agricultural products have been opened to the American market. How will Indian farmers compete when American farmers receive millions in subsidies every year?" he said.

Singh further alleged that the government had reduced oil imports from Russia in favour of costlier American oil, a move he claimed would impose an additional burden of Rs 80,000 crore on the common people. Escalating his attack, the AAP MP alleged, "This agreement is a betrayal to the country. You have sold the country under the pressure that PM Modi's name came up in the Epstein files."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate claimed that the latter has "played to the tunes of President Trump", which resulted in a "detrimental" deal for India's interest.

"Prime Minister Modi has played to the tunes of President Trump and signed a trade deal which is detrimental for India's interests. The reality of this trade deal is that the joint statement is exactly the same and reflects the same things that President Trump had said four days back on which the Govt of India, on which the Modi Govt had said nothing. They had made no statements and said nothing," she said. (ANI)

