New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The 5th Battalion of the Rajput Regiment that has participated in active operations, both before and after Independence, and honoured with four consecutive citations in recent times for its exemplary dedication to the nation has turned 200.

Raised in 1825 in Kanpur (then Cawnpore), the 5th Battalion is among the few units of the Indian Army to achieve two centuries of continuous service.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission vs 8th Pay Commission: What is the salary difference under 7th and 8th CPC?.

A commemorative postal stamp was unveiled by former Army Chief General (Retd.) V K Singh, currently the Governor of Mizoram, at a ceremony held at Delhi Cantonment on March 22 to mark the bicentenary of the battalion, a senior official said on Monday.

"Having participated in active operations, both before and after India's Independence, this illustrious battalion has also been honoured with four consecutive citations in recent times for its exemplary dedication to the nation," an Army official said.

Also Read | Sahibganj Mysterious Deaths: 5 Children Die of Mystery Disease Resembling Cerebral Malaria Symptoms in Jharkhand District, 12 Others Critical.

As part of the bicentenary celebrations, numerous ceremonial and outreach activities were conducted along with the release of the special postal stamp and tribute paid by veterans at the war memorials in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

During the unveiling ceremony, General (Retd.) Singh lauded the battalion's achievements and wished them continued success.

The event brought together veterans and serving officers among others, a testament to the battalion's enduring legacy and the camaraderie that underpins its formidable reputation, the official said.

In a solemn ceremony held later at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Lt Gen M K Katiyar, General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Command, presented new Colours to the 5th Battalion, he said.

"These new Colours are a replica of those already held by the Battalion and symbolise the rich heritage and unbroken tradition of bravery that have defined 'Prachand Paanch' over the two centuries," the official said.

During the ceremony, Lt Gen Katiyar also interacted with the veterans of the battalion, acknowledging their immense contributions in shaping the unit into one of the most distinguished infantry formations in the Indian Army, he said.

"This milestone underscores the battalion's unwavering commitment to duty -- a steadfast legacy that the current generation proudly upholds," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)