New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday in the august presence of Prataprao Jadhav.

The event was also graced by K. Satyalakshmi, Director, NIN; Anant Biradar, Governing Body Member, NIN; and Jitendra Panpatil, Manager, CBC.

A special program was organised at the NIN campus, located on Matoshree Ramabai Ambedkar Road, Pune. As the chief guest, Prataprao Jadhav began the event by offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi situated on the institute premises.

He then visited the Gandhi Museum established at NIN, where he observed various personal items used by Gandhiji, along with letters written by him, Ministry of AYUSH said.

The occasion also featured a soulful rendition of Gandhi Bhajans, performed by the Central Bureau of Communication.

K. Satyalakshmi welcomed the dignitaries and audience, and presented a detailed overview of the institute's healthcare services, ongoing research initiatives, and community outreach programs.

Delivering the keynote address, Jadhav emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi was a lifelong advocate of naturopathy and urged citizens to adopt this system of medicine in their daily lives. He called upon everyone to imbibe Gandhiji's timeless ideals of truth and non-violence, and added that practising Naturopathy and Yoga is the real tribute we can offer to the Father of the Nation.

As part of the ceremony, the Minister also released a book based on Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts. Later in the day, he participated in a tree plantation drive organised at NIN's Yewalewadi campus. (ANI)

