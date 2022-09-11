New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) completed its successful second year on Saturday, said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Ministry held an event in the national capital with a key objective to show the achievements and future action plans of the PMMSY flagship programme.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala was the Chief Guest at the event.

"About 300 fishers and fish farmers, along with senior officials from States/UTs, attended the celebration and shared their experiences and success stories. The event witnessed the launch of Booklet on PMMSY and its achievements, Matsya Sampada: 3rd edition of DoF Newsletter, Tilapia Action Plan as a part of Export Diversification, Scampi Action Plan, National Seed Plan," read a statement by Ministry.

Union Minister Rupala congratulated the Department of Fisheries and PMC team for ideating the event, publishing booklets and representing it in an interesting manner that captures the essence and amalgamation of achievements and future action plans.

Minister of State, FAHDDr and I&B Dr L Murugan shared how the fishery sector is programmed for sectoral transformation in India from its independence to the present day and the ancient history of subsistence of the fishery sector as a crucial sector in India.

The Secretary, Ministry of FAHD, Jatindra Nath Swain, shared how to utilize the true potential of our reservoirs and natural resources by infusion of technology and public stocking and rejuvenation of water bodies by river and sea ranching programme.

He addressed the fishery and fish farmers as the nucleus of PMMSY and congratulated them for their success in the fishery sector under the PMMSY scheme.

Former Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Tarun Shridhar shared his experience regarding the introduction of the Shrimp revolution in the nation and shared valuable information pertinent to diversification in the fisheries sector.

Tarun Shridhar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Dr S. Ayyappan, Former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Ministry of FAHD were also present.

The Government of India, as part of the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' package, introduced the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with investments to the tune of Rs. 20,050 crores, the highest ever investment in the sector.

"In the last two years, though Covid-19 has impacted the sector adversely, the sector has managed to bounce back under the scheme by adopting a series of systematic approaches. The fisheries growth rate in the last 2 years, shows an impressive growth of 14.3per cent from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Further, fish production reached an all-time high of 141.64 lakh tons during 2019-20 to 161.87 lakh tons (provisional) during 2021-22," added the statement. (ANI)

