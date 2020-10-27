Patto (Goa) [India], October 27 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with Board members of the Goa Investment Promotion Board (GoaIPB) at Paryatan Bhawan on various projects which have been received by GoaIPB.

During the meeting number of projects were approved and several crucial decisions were taken keeping in mind the State's Policy.

"The meeting dealt on the various projects which have been received by GoaIPB. The Board approved a number of projects and several crucial decisions have been taken keeping in mind the state's policy. The meeting also discussed about which Industrial Estate to promote and how. It has been decided by the Board to take meetings at a greater frequency," Vandana Rao, IAS said.

Minister for Industries Vishwajit Rane; Chief Secretary, Parimal Rai, IAS; Secretary, Industries, J Ashok Kumar IAS and Chief Executive Officer of GoaIPB, Vandana Rao, IAS were present in the meeting. (ANI)

