Ara (Bihar), Jul 18 (PTI) Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday was seen writhing in pain at the venue of a rally in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

Kishor was accompanied, among others, by Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, who had joined the party earlier in the day.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC for Shielding Illegal Infiltrators in West Bengal, Vows Constitutional Action; Says Infiltrators Threaten National Security and Bengali Culture.

As Kishor sat in his chair, his face contorted in pain, Pandey took the mike and said, "Prashant Kishor Ji is not well. He has received a minor injury. He needs to leave."

According to a leader of the Jan Suraaj party, Kishor drove back to his Patna residence after receiving first aid locally.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

It was not a major injury requiring hospitalisation, the leader said, adding that Kishor suffered an injury to his ribs.

The leader, however, could not say how Kishor suffered the injury.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)