Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished some parts of former MP Atiq Ahmed's office, which were allegedly constructed illegally.

The portion of the office that was constructed in addition to the approved building was razed, Sat Shukla, Zonal Officer, PDA, told ANI.

"This is the office of former MP Atiq Ahmed. We demolished parts of the building that were constructed in addition to the approved office," he said. (ANI)

