Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the land of Prayagraj does not tolerate atrocities.

Addressing a public meeting in Prayagraj as part of the civic elections campaign, CM Yogi quoted from Ramcharitmanas saying, " Karm pradhan vishwa rachi rakha/jo jas karihe so tas phal chakha (The universe is based on deeds/as you sow, so shall you reap)."

Also Read | Climate Group Hails ‘productive’ Meeting with Minister.

CM Yogi said that the BJP government is committed to empowering people belonging to every section of society and did not believe in the divisive politics of appeasement practised by the opposition parties.

"The government is moving forward with the basic principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he asserted.

Also Read | AI ‘godfather’ Quits Google and Voices Fears About the Field.

CM Yogi said, "The opposition parties did appeasement politics, which naturally involved discrimination and created divisions in society, but we worked for development of all. Today, UP is achieving new heights under the guidance of PM Modi by moving forward with a nationalist thinking, shedding dynastic and casteist mentality."

Chief Minister Yogi stated that India's prestige in the world has increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning in this context India getting the presidency of G-20 countries.

On the changed atmosphere in UP, he said, "The state would be known for being the hub of IT skills in future rather than for its 'kattas' (guns)."

Urging people to vote for BJP's mayoral candidate Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesharwani, CM Yogi said that the double engine government of the BJP was providing free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, houses to the destitute under the PM Awas Yojana, toilets under Swachhata Mission and LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme.

"Besides, clean drinking water was also being provided from village to village Har Ghar Nal scheme of Jal Jeevan Mission," he added.

He added that the government has fulfilled its promise of providing 24-hour electricity and has removed darkness from villages, streets, and houses.

He said that before 2017, people used to tremble with fear and terror during festivals, but today there is happiness in UP

"Today everything is fine in UP; there is no curfew and no rioting in the state. This happened because of the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards criminals," he pointed out.

He said that people, who used to extort money from traders and captured the property of the poor in the past, move around with placards around their necks today with their heads hanging in shame.

"Traders no longer face extortions and are, instead getting a security insurance policy of Rs 10 lakh through the Traders Welfare Board," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)