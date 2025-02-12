Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): As the Mahakumbh 2025 enters its final stretch, security measures have been ramped up, especially with the upcoming Magh Purnima on February 14, ensuring all arrangements are in place for smooth celebrations.

To monitor the vast crowds gathering at the Ganga ghats, police are utilizing drones to ensure safety and order. This measure is part of the administration's efforts to provide a secure environment for the millions of devotees attending the event.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 12: Abraham Lincoln, Charles Darwin, Gundappa Viswanath and Park Bo-young - Know About Personalities Born on February 12.

DCP of Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, stated, "... The Municipal Corporation has put up barricades on the ghats here. The police are reviewing the situation and all the arrangements are fine... The ghats are also being monitored by drones. Top officials keep visiting the spot here..."

To manage the massive influx of devotees, the administration has declared a 'No Vehicle' zone in the area. Private and public vehicles will be parked in designated parking lots, and only essential and emergency services will be allowed to enter. Additionally, a ban has also been announced on the vehicles of the Kalpavasis.

Also Read | Mathura Road Accident: 3 Killed, Over 24 Injured As Two Buses Returning From Maha Kumbh Collide in Uttar Pradesh.

To ensure the safety of the devotees, only essential and emergency services will be allowed to enter. The special traffic plan will be implemented in the city from 5 p.m. today and remain in force till the end of February 12.

The administration has appealed to all devotees to follow the traffic rules and plan laid down to ensure a smooth flow of the 'Snan'.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed the arrangements at eight railway stations ahead of Magh Purnima. The Railways have taken care of all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

He inspected arrangements at the Prayagraj Railway Station on Monday.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Mahakumbh has achieved the target of 450 million devotees reaching Prayagraj for the religious congregation. It was the target set by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On February 1 and January 30, 17 million pilgrims took a virtuous dip, and on Paush Purnima, 25.7 million devotees took a dip in Triveni on Basant Panchami. Even before Magh Purnima, more than 10 million devotees are reaching the Sangam coast for a holy bath.

The maximum number -- 80 million devotees took a bath on Mauni Amavasya, while 35 million devotees took a Amrit bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)