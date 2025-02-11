Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh has achieved the target of 450 million devotees reaching Prayagraj for the religious congregation.

As per data, 15 days before the conclusion of the Mahakumbh --Tuesday morning, the total number of saints, devotees, Kalpavasis, bathers and householders imbued with reverence and faith in the holy confluence of the Trievni Sangam coming to the Mahakumbh Mela crossed 450 million, a target set by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

By 8 am on Tuesday, about 50 lakh devotees took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam, with which the total number of people taking bath at Maha Kumbh crossed 450 million.

With two important bathing festivals still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Even after all three Amrit Snan (Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami) in Prayagraj, there is no reduction in the zeal and enthusiasm of the devotees/bathers.

Devotees from all over the country and different parts of the world are reaching Prayagraj in lakhs and crores every day to attain virtue by taking a dip with reverence and faith in the holy Triveni.

The maximum number -- 80 million devotees took a bath on Mauni Amavasya, while 35 million devotees took a Amrit bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

On February 1 and January 30, 17 million pilgrims took a virtuous dip, and on Paush Purnima, 25.7 million devotees took a dip in Triveni on Basant Panchami. Even before Magh Purnima, more than 10 million devotees are reaching the Sangam coast for a holy bath.

Prominent people like President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including the cabinet) have also taken a dip in the confluence.

Apart from this, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shripad Naik, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daari, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav also took a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, Mamta Kulkarni, from actress to Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni, eminent poet Kumar Vishwas, Cricketer Suresh Raina including others have also bathed at Sangam.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the government was making good arrangements for the pilgrims arriving at Mahakumbh.

"Pilgrims are arriving in large numbers to attend Mahakumbh. Our government is making very good arrangements and improving them. The opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party keeps making statements on the Sanatana Dharma but ever follower of Sanatana Dharma is reaching Prayagraj today..." Pathak said speaking to ANI.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

