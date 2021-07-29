Shopkeepers at low lying areas at Sangam moving to different location due to rise in water level of river Ganga.

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Low-lying areas at Sangam, in Prayagraj, saw an increase in the water level in the Ganga and the Yamuna in the last 24 hours due to incessant heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country.

The people living in low-lying areas have started leaving their places as the water level rises.

Shopkeepers and boat owners are also moving towards safer places.

"A lot of boats have been stuck and 15-20 people are trying hard to remove those boats. The water level of the rivers is rising quite fast. I have never seen such a rise in the water level of the rivers before," said Panchu, a local resident.

"The water level of Ganga was rising for the last two to three days but since yesterday it is rising at a faster pace, the shopkeepers, people living on the Ghats are being shifted to safer places," said Puneet Kumar Srivastava, another local.

Earlier on Wednesday, low-lying areas in Kanpur saw an increase in the water level in Ganga due to consistent heavy rains in the hilly regions of North India and also due to the opening of flood gates on dams in Haridwar and Narora. (ANI)

