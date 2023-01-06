Indore, Jan 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising two temples in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh apparently after his wishes were not fulfilled, a police official said on Friday.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Orders Immediate Evacuation of 600 Families From Sinking Town.

The vandal has said he carried out these acts recently as prayers to get his eye, damaged in an accident in childhood, to heal had remained unfulfilled, the official said.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla Seeks Release of His Debit and Credit Cards To Purchase Day-to-Day Items.

"Two temples in Chandan Nagar and Chhatripura were vandalised and an idol defiled recently. The accused looks mentally unstable. His father runs a small hardware store. The issue is sensitive and an in-depth probe was underway," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey told PTI.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Choubey added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)