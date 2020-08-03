Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and the last Monday of the holy 'Sawan' month, devotees and priests offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

'Bhasma aarti' was performed early in the morning at the temple, during which a rakhi was tied on Baba Mahakal's idol and 11,000 'laddoos' were offered.

"We offered around 11,000 laddoos to Baba Mahakal. A rakhi was also tied on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today. Usually, over 2,000 people participate in the Bhasma aarti in the Sawan month, but this year due to the pandemic, their participation has been restricted," said Bharat Sharma, a priest at the temple.

Earlier, Sharma had said, "Devotees can only do darshan from a distance between 5.30 am and 9 pm. The Mahakal Temple Committee has made arrangements for 10,000 devotees to have darshan daily."

Before the aarti, the idol was bathed and anointed with Maha Panchamrit in which milk, curd, ghee, honey, and fruits. After that, the idol was decorated with bhang and sandalwood, following which ashes were anointed. The idol was then dressed after which the aarti was performed.

"We offered prayers for the welfare of our brothers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan today," said Kumari Srishti Sharma, a devotee. (ANI)

