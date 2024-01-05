Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have busted an illegal prenatal sex determination centre and apprehended two persons, an official said on Friday.

A sonography machine and abortion pills were also seized during the action against the centre at Sanjay Nagar of Gevrai in the district, he said.

Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT Act), which is aimed at curbing female foeticides, it is illegal to ascertain the sex of an unborn child.

Acting on a complaint, the authorities first sent a pregnant woman to the centre on Thursday morning, the health official said.

A team of police, revenue and health officials then raided the place after receiving confirmation of prenatal sex determination being conducted there.

While a man and a woman were apprehended, a third person escaped, he said.

A sonography machine used for the determination of fetal sex and abortion pills were seized from the spot, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in the Gevrai police station.

