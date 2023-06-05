Gurugram, Jun 5 (PTI) A member of a right wing outfit was arrested for allegedly assaulting a religious preacher in Kherki Daula village for running a church, police said on Monday.

According to police, a religious preacher had taken a private property on rent in Kherki Daula which he was using as a temporary church to give religious sermons.

The preacher on Sunday filed a complaint with police alleging he was being harassed by some locals, including members of a right wing outfit, for running the church in the area.

"Some local residents were trying to get the church closed and misbehaved with me Sunday morning at the church. They threatened me to stop taking the religious classes," the preacher said in his complaint.

A senior police officer said that the complainant accused several members of Hindu Sena by name of abusing him and also slapping him.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against several men under section 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 295A (malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Kherki Daula Police Station on Sunday evening.

On Monday, police arrested one Sachin, a resident of Kherki Daula village and member of Hindu Sena.

"The arrested accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody. Other suspects are absconding but we are conducting raids to nab them," said Inspector Praveen Malik, SHO, Kherki Daula Police Station.

