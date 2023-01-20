New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) In its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Friday appointed 50 coordinators for reserved seats.

The party "has approved the proposal for the appointment of leadership development mission parliament coordinators for SC/ST reserved parliamentary constituencies with immediate effect", a communication from All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The reserved constituencies for which coordinators have been appointed include Samastipur and Sasaram in Bihar; Sarguja, Raigarh and Kanker in Chhattisgarh; Kachch, Dahod, Ahmedabad West and Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat; Sirsa in Haryana; Almora in Uttarakhand; Shimla in Himachal Pradesh; and Hoshiapur in Punjab.

Coordinators have also been appointed in Raichur, Bellary and Chitradurg in Karnataka and Mandla, Ratlam and Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. Assembly elections in both states are slated this year.

In Maharashtra, the reserved seats for which coordinators have been appointed include Shirdi, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Latur and Solapur.

Rajasthan also goes to polls this year and in the state, coordinators have been appointed for Ganganagar, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Dausa, Udaipur and Banswara. Coordinators have also been put in place for Warangal in Telanagana and Tripura East.

