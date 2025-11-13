Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Security and logistical preparations for the 78th Tablighi Ijtema in Itkhedi, scheduled from November 14 to 17, have been finalised, officials said on Thursday.

The annual congregation draws lakhs of participants from across India and abroad, making it one of the largest Islamic gatherings in the country.

Also Read | ‘Gin’ Must Contain Alcohol, Top European Court Says.

The authorities have deployed an extensive security apparatus, with coordinated arrangements by Bhopal Rural and Bhopal City police, district administrations, and traffic units to ensure smooth conduct of the four-day event.

DIG Rajesh Chandel said that forces from multiple units have been mobilised to manage the expected footfall.

Also Read | Delhi Car Blast: One More Injured Died, Several Body Parts Still Unidentified, Says LNJP Hospital.

"This is the 78th year of the Tablighi Ijtema... It's a huge event... Currently, we have around 3,000 people coming from outside, and in addition, our Bhopal Rural and Bhopal City forces will be additional forces to make the necessary arrangements. Therefore, our force will be around 4-5,000," he told ANI.

He added that traffic and crowd-control measures have been put in place on all approach routes leading to Itkhedi.

"Separate arrangements will be made by all the SPs and districts on the routes leading to this event to control the crowds and prevent hold-ups... We are confident that we will conduct this event peacefully and in an organised manner, without causing any significant disturbance," Chandel said.

Meanwhile, the organising committee has said that all logistical and accommodation arrangements for the large congregation have been finalised.

A massive volunteer force and multi-layered surveillance measures have been put in place as lakhs of participants from India and abroad are expected to attend the four-day event.

Umar Hafiz, Media Coordinator of the Ijtema Committee, told ANI that systems are fully functional.

"All preparations have been completed. We even conducted a mock test today, so everything is functional and there are no shortcomings of any kind," he said.

He added that arrangements have been made to streamline entry and registration for participants.

"There are five registration counters for people coming from different parts of the country. They are also registered and then provided with accommodation. Our internal capacity is for approximately 1 lakh 80,000 people," he said.

According to the committee, nearly 35,000 volunteers have been deployed to manage crowd movement, logistics, and internal coordination.

"Security is a state subject, so the state has established various companies here. Police companies are working around the clock for security. We also have volunteers to assist them. We also have a surveillance team. If we see any suspicious person or suspicious object, we have specific instructions to immediately inform the police," Hafiz added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)