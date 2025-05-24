New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Under the leadership of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan preparations for the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' are now in their final stages, according to a statement from the ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Saturday.

This nationwide campaign will be formally launched on 29th May from Puri, Odisha.

"The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, in collaboration with state governments, are fully engaged in the planning and execution of this massive initiative," the statement read.

As part of these preparations, Chouhan addressed agricultural scientists from across the country at the NASC Complex, New Delhi.

In his address, Chouhan stated that his life is dedicated to serving farmers, boosting agricultural production, reducing production costs, ensuring food security, filling the nation's food basket, and safeguarding the agricultural interests of future generations.

He emphasised that balanced use of fertilisers, understanding local conditions, utilising accurate research insights, and access to quality seeds can undoubtedly help farmers enhance their productivity.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, Chouhan highlighted that this campaign is a significant step towards connecting scientists, department officials, and farmers, an integration that has long been missing. He further accentuated that, "Farming is a matter of heart and emotion and it must be lived.

He affirmed the government's commitment towards advancing agricultural research under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured that there will be no shortage of funds for research and innovation. Describing the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan as a result-oriented initiative, he expressed confidence that its outcomes, increased yields and reduced costs, would be visible as early as the upcoming Kharif season.

The Minister also urged the country's scientists to showcase their research capabilities on the global stage, asserting that India's agricultural institutions possess the strength and excellence that can earn global recognition. He lauded the dedication of agricultural scientists and stated that the nation would express its gratitude to them following the successful completion of this campaign.

Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, MoA&FW ML Jat, Secretary (DARE) and Director General (ICAR), Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) ICAR, representatives from all 113 ICAR institutes, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, and scientists and faculty from 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and various Central and State Agricultural Universities also attended the event both in person and virtually.

During his address, Devesh Chaturvedi stated that India has 210 million hectares of net cropped area. Even a marginal increase of one quintal per hectare in productivity could lead to a substantial boost in overall agricultural output.

Speaking on the programme's objective, ML Jat highlighted that the Abhiyan promotes demand-driven research to enhance agricultural efficiency. It aims to bridge the gap between research and field application while fostering and scaling farmer-led innovations for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He stated that the era of supply-driven research has passed, and the focus must now be on demand-driven research. He further explained that agricultural research has its own language, and the challenge lies in translating it into practical, scientific terms that can be effectively communicated to the end-users. This programme, he said, offers a platform to achieve that goal through collective and coordinated efforts by all stakeholders.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will be held from 29 May to 12 June 2025 across over 700 districts. A team of scientists will travel from village to village, engaging in direct interaction with farmers. The campaign will include participation from 731 KVKs, 113 ICAR institutes, state-level departments, and officials from agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, as well as innovative farmers. The campaign aims to reach and interact directly with 1.5 crore (15 million) farmers across the country. (ANI)

