Drone visuals from the venue TN's Madurai, where TVK's second state conference is to be held on August 21 (Photo/ANI)

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14 (ANI): Preparations are underway for actor Vijay-led political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) second State conference to be held on August 21, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

TVK will be contesting the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for the first time. The state elections are scheduled to be held in 2026.

On Wednesday, the party president Vijay launched 'Now TVK '- an exclusive application for the party membership drive.

Addressing the launch of the application, the actor turned politician, Vijay, had said, "2026 elections would be similar to two big elections that are 1967 & 1977 in Tamil Nadu Politics," noting that in both elections, "newcomers have won, opposing the power and influence who have been winning elections continuously."

Quoting DMK founder C.N. Annadurai, he advised party workers to "go to people, live with them, learn from them and plan along with people."

"If we do this, that would be enough. In the concept of 'Tamil Nadu in Victory Rally' by going to each town, street and house, we can definitely win by uniting all families as our party members," he added.

In 1967, Annadurai contested the Madras state election after founding DMK that year and was elected as the CM. Similarly, in 1977, MG Ramachandran contested the election after forming AIADMK, a breakaway section of DMK. However, unlike Vijay, both leaders had years of experience in politics. Vijay only launched himself in the state politics in 2004.

Meanwhile, Vijay on Thursday slammed the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu for what he described as "inhumane and anarchic" arrest of protesting sanitation workers in Chennai.

"Condemn the fascist DMK government for arresting sanitation workers, who have been peacefully fighting for their rights, in an inhumane and anarchic manner in the dead of night!" Vijay said in a post on X.

Chennai police on Wednesday night detained sanitation workers who had been protesting for 13 consecutive days outside the Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building, following a Madras High Court order to clear the protest site.

"Witnessing this midnight arrest operation, it is evident that violence has been unleashed on women to an extent that no one with a conscience can bear. Immediate medical assistance and treatment must be provided to the injured, and necessary measures should be taken promptly to safeguard their health," he said. (ANI)

