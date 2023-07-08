Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) commenced a captivating 10-Day Calligraphy Workshop at the KL Saigal Hall, JKAACL premises in Jammu on Saturday.

The workshop was inaugurated by Ashok Khajuria, former MLA, in the esteemed presence of Rakesh Sharma, Head of the Fine Arts Department, IMFA, University of Jammu.

Dr Rattan Basotra, Editor, extended a warm welcome to the guests on behalf of Sh. Bharat Singh (JKAS), Secretary of JKAACL. Raghunita Gupta, Professional Calligrapher and Chairperson of the Calligraphy Foundation delivered an insightful introductory lecture, emphasizing the significance of calligraphy as a means of connection and communication among artists.

Karambir Singh Rohilla, renowned Typeface Designer and Typographer specializing in Latin & Indic Fonts development, followed with his expertise and insights. The workshop aims to bring together about 30 students from prestigious institutions such as IMFA, Jammu, Govt. Women College, Parade, Govt. College for Women, Gandhinagar, M.A.M College, SPMR College of Commerce, and Govt College for Engineering and Technology.

Chief Guest Ashok Khajuria, in his address, emphasized the importance of embracing one's mother tongue, Dogri, alongside the National Language, Hindi. He highlighted the significance of preserving cultural roots while embracing modernization. Khajuria commended the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, specifically Secretary Sh. Bharat Singh, for initiating such activities that foster a deep connection between the younger generation and their heritage.

Rakesh Sharma, in his speech, shed light on the often-overlooked value of calligraphy and its ability to connect individuals with their inner selves. He encouraged the participants to embrace the art form wholeheartedly.

Prominent personalities present at the inaugural function included Prof. Rajkumar, Naresh Kumar Udas, Satish Kumar Sharma, Dr. Bansi Lal, Sanjeev Bhasin, Sheikh Mohd. Kalyan, Dr. Ashok Khajuria, Amita Mehta, Ram Krishan Dhar, Anju Sharma, and others.

Expressing gratitude, Reeta Kadyal, Assistant Editor of JKAACL, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the presence of dignitaries and participants.

She highlighted the significance of the workshop in fostering artistic talent and preserving cultural heritage. (ANI)

