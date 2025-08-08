Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Professor Santanu Kumar Swain of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as the Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University.

The President of India is also the Visitor of Sikkim University.

The order dated August 7, issued by the Deputy Secretary to the Indian government, said, "I am directed to convey that the President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of Sikkim University, is pleased to appoint Prof Santanu Kumar Swain, Banaras Hindu University as the Vice Chancellor of the University for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier."

Prof Swain is an educationist who is known for his contribution of more than four decades in the field of education.

In the year 2007, he joined BHU as a professor.

After this, he made continuous progress and held various important responsibilities at the Faculty of Education in the university. From June 2020 to May 2023, he served as the Head and Dean of the Faculty of Education of BHU.

During this period, he took many notable initiatives in areas such as academic quality, research, innovation, and teacher training.

Under his leadership, the Faculty of Education of BHU moved towards academic excellence not only at the national level but also at the international level. He worked to promote innovation, research enhancement and value-based teaching in education. He believes that education should not be just a transmission of knowledge but should be a medium for the overall development of society.

Prof Swain originally hails from the state of Orissa. He has worked in various positions in the field of education for about 40 years and has played academic, administrative and leadership roles. (ANI)

