Guwahati, Apr 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Assam on a three-day visit during which she will take part in several programmes including attending the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court. Murmu was received at the General Field Helipad, Bokakhat in Golaghat district by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues.

''Welcome to Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji. We are so honoured to have your august presence and blessings'', the chief minister tweeted.

Also Read | RCB Fans’ Special Worship for Victory Against KKR in IPL 2023 Goes Awry After Bikes Catch Fire in Bengaluru; Swift Action by Authorities Helps Avert Major Tragedy.

The President went to the Kaziranga National Park where she will stay overnight. She will visit the Park's Western range at Bagori and take a jeep safari.

She will also attend a cultural programme at the Central range in Kohora in the evening.

Also Read | Russian Girl in Anti-war Art Case Given to Mother: Official.

The President will inaugurate the two-day 'Gaj Utsav-2023' (elephant festival) at the Park on Friday morning before leaving for Guwahati, officials said.

The festival is an annual event at the Park, organised by both Centre and the state government, with an aim to protect and conserve the Asiatic elephant and find ways to resolve the increasing man-elephant conflict.

She will flag off an expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga and attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court on Friday evening.

The President will leave for Tezpur on Saturday where she will take a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force station, before leaving for Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)