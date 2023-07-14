New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As the Chandrayaan-3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, President of India Droupadi Murmu congratulated the ISRO team for working relentlessly to accomplish the feat.

Taking to Twitter President of India Droupadi Murmu said, "India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission."

Also Read | Chandrayaan 3 Launch: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Congratulates ISRO Over Successful Launch of India's Ambitious Moon Mission.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time on Friday.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth. Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for safe and soft landing on lunar surface.Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives. (ANI)

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: 65-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl, Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)