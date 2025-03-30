New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha being celebrated with different names in various regions of the country.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba," the President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

President Murmu said that these festivals, which are celebrated to welcome the advent of the spring season, were a symbol of unity.

"These festivals celebrated to welcome the spring season and the advent of the New Year, are a symbol of unity in the rich cultural diversity of India. These festivals infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the countrymen. On this occasion, I wish happiness and prosperity for all," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival and Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar).

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of Ugadi, which marks the Telugu and Kannada New Year, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

"This is a special festival associated with hope and vibrancy. I pray that this new year brings joy, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. May the spirit of happiness and harmony continue to grow and flourish," the Prime Minister posted on X. (ANI)

