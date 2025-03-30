New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of its statehood day.

The President wished for the happy and prosperous life for the residents of Rajasthan.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand 2025 Wishes: Rahul Gandhi Sends Warm Wishes for Peace, Prosperity on Navratri and Other Festivals.

Taking to social media post on X, the President wrote, "Hearty congratulations to all the residents of the state on Rajasthan Day. This state is famous for its glorious traditions, hospitality and diversity. The enterprising people here have created their special identity across the world. The glorious history of this state is filled with countless tales of bravery. A large number of tourists from India and abroad come here. I wish the residents of Rajasthan a happy and prosperous life."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1906176283794383161

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Rajasthan statehood day and hoped that the state would make invaluable contribution to the prosperity of the country.

"Many many good wishes on Rajasthan Day to all my brothers and sisters of Rajasthan, a state symbolizing amazing courage and valor. It is my wish that with the participation of hardworking and talented people of this state, this state keeps setting new standards of development and keeps making invaluable contribution to the prosperity of the country," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1906183206837047786

Extending greetings, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma prayed to God that the state continues to move on the path of development and prosperity.

In a post on X, Sharma wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on Rajasthan Day, the holy land of rich cultural heritage, captivating natural beauty and indomitable courageous heroes and heroines. On this special day, I pray to God that our state continues to move on the path of development and prosperity and that the life of all the people of the state be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity."

https://x.com/BhajanlalBjp/status/1906171328581025924

Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)