Being the largest state in India, Rajasthan is a jewel filled with incredible architecture, rich culture, diverse festivals and countless natural wonders. The place has its own beauty and its diversified climate braces the tourists to enjoy the state in every weather they visit the state. The otherwise sunny skies get covered with dark clouds and a thin breeze swirls in most parts of the state. So if the Rajasthan trip is on cards, you need to explore these places for their scenic beauty and heritage.

The Golden City: Jaisalmer

Situated in the heart of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer is one such city that you need to visit and the best time is between October to March. The weather during this time is pleasant. During winters, the temperatures fall up to 1 or 2 degrees Celsius, especially during the night, so warm clothing is necessary. The monsoon season is also a good time to travel to Jaisalmer. During this time you might get a glimpse of some greenery growing on the arid turf. Jaisalmer is a colourful and vibrant place with an even more beautiful culture that should be a must-visit.

City of Lakes: Udaipur

The ideal time to visit Udaipur is during winter between September to March when the weather is pleasant and perfect for sightseeing and the temperature ranges from 11°C to 26°C. Udaipur sees the highest number of travellers during the winter season as the weather is cool, unlike the summer season. Also, Shilpgram Crafts Fair is being organized every year during the winter season which people can enjoy in Udaipur in this season. If you are someone who is looking for great deals and discounts then it is advisable to visit Udaipur in the month of July. Udaipur’s weather remains pleasant and is good for exploring lakes as these lakes turn out to be more fascinating during the monsoon season. It is also the best season to visit Udaipur because the weather is perfect for exploring the ancient haveli, forts, monuments, and palaces. There are plenty of fairs and festivals that are held in Udaipur during this time of the year.

The Pink City: Jaipur

While we talk of Rajasthan, Jaipur is one place to tick mark as the Pink City takes you on a tour to explore famous forts, temples, lakes, fairs and festivals. The climate of Jaipur is arid as it is a semi-desert region. Winter is the best time & season to visit Jaipur city in Rajasthan. Jaipur is an intriguing tale of grand palaces, magnificent forts, exquisite temples, colourful bazaars, and a vibrant way of life. Its rich cultural heritage including its cuisine, fairs, and festivals is a gateway to experience the fascinating spirit of the city that is unlike any other. As you make your way through the buzzing cityscape, you will be drawn into a world where the past and the present blend beautifully. A traveller’s paradise in the truest sense of the term, Jaipur is everything you imagine a holiday destination to be, no matter when you visit it.

The scenic locations of Rajasthan are as well attracting tourists as they offer sufficient space that allows visitors to enjoy their visit whilst keeping a due social distance. Each district of the state adorns various attractions that are rich in historic, cultural and ecological wealth. Thus, the visitors not only have multiple options to choose from, but it also helps in avoiding overcrowding at the venues.

