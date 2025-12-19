Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the National Conference for the Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions, organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu emphasised the critical role of Public Service Commissions in the governance framework of India.

"Our Constitution makers dedicated an entire part of the Constitution to Services and Public Service Commissions. This highlights the significance they attached to the roles and functions of the Public Service Commissions for the Union and for the States," she said.The President underlined that the Constitutional ideals of social, economic, and political justice, and equality of status and opportunity, are central to the functioning of Public Service Commissions.

"The Public Service Commissions should not only be guided by the ideal of equality of opportunity but should also try to achieve the goal of equality of outcomes. The Commissions are change-agents which promote equality and equity," she stated.

President Murmu stressed the importance of integrity, honesty, and competence in civil servants selected through the Commissions.

"Public Service Commissions should give highest priority to the aspect of honesty and integrity of the candidates they recruit. Honesty and integrity are paramount as well as non-negotiable. Lack of skills and competencies can be addressed through learning interventions, but lack of integrity may cause grave challenges which may be impossible to overcome," she added.She also highlighted the need for gender sensitisation and a commitment to serve the marginalised and vulnerable.

"Our civil servants should be particularly sensitive to the needs and aspirations of women. Gender-sensitisation should be given high priority by Public Service Commissions," President Murmu said.

The President observed that India, as the world's fastest growing major economy and a nation of vast diversity, requires effective governance at all levels. She expressed confidence in the Public Service Commissions' continued role in building a future-ready team of civil servants.

"The country is aiming to be the third largest economy in the world in the near future. We are also moving towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. I am confident that the Public Service Commissions will continue to fulfil their responsibilities and contribute towards building a future-ready team of civil servants selected and guided by them," she added. (ANI)

