New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will be going on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Odisha from January 9 to January 10 an official press release by the President's Secretariat stated on Wednesday.

According to an official statement by President's Secretariat, Droupadi Murmu will grace the golden jubilee celebration of the ICAR Research Complex for the North-Eastern Hill Region at Umiam, Meghalaya on January 9.

"On January 10 the President will grace the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards at Bhubaneswar, Odisha", said President's Secretariat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on January 9 at 10 AM.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

Prime Minister will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will be conducted under the 'Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana'. (ANI)

