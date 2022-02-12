New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday condoled the demise of industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Bajaj.

The former chairman of Bajaj group passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family."

Bajaj breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune.

"Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm today. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last one month. His funeral will be held tomorrow," Dr. Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic told ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours. (ANI)

