New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, and Vaisakhadi, saying the festivals symbolise pluralistic tradition of the country.

"On the auspicious occasion of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha and Vaisakhadi, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," President Kovind said.

"These New Year festivals celebrated in various ways in different parts of our country with renewed hopes and enthusiasm symbolise our diversity and pluralistic tradition. These festivals also denote respect towards our farmers' tireless hard work," the President added.

He urged people to pledge to bring peace, prosperity, and gaiety for fellow countrymen and to spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation.

"May all remain hale and hearty and move forward unitedly with a new zeal for the progress of the country," he further wished. (ANI)

