New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, a statement issued on Monday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam on Wednesday, it said.

Also Read | Weather Update: Heatwave Claims 25 Lives in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar Hill-Station Bakes at 31 Degrees.

On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of North East Festival at Guwahati, organised by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the statement said.

Kovind will also address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl on Thursday.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped by 18-Year-Old Youth in Faridabad; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)