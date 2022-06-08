New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from June 9 to 11, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday said.

The President will address the 5th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management at Jammu on Thursday, it said.

Also Read | New Delhi: CBI Arrests Sub-Inspector Mayank Yadav in Bribery Case.

On June 10, he will address the 6th annual convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)