New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Ayodhya in a special train by Indian Railways on August 29, said sources.

The special train will have an office for the President. It has all the facilities, such as free WiFi among others. The Indian Railways has taken extra measures in the security. A rule book is prescribed in the security protocol of the President.

The measures have to be followed strictly.

Apart from this, staff are appointed to monitor the tracks and level crossings. Special monitoring is done in some sensitive spots in densely populated areas.

Earlier, in 2006, the then President APJ Abdul Kalam had travelled by train to Dehradun.There used to be a special saloon; a vintage two-coach carriage for the President. They were run by the Indian Railways. It was later declared unserviceable in 2004. (ANI)

