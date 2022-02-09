New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra and Telangana from February 10 to 14, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On February 11, the president will inaugurate the new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

On February 12, Kovind will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Ambadawe village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, the statement said.

The president will grace the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham and unveil the gold deity of Sri Ramanujacharyaji in Hyderabad on February 13.

