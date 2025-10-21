Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Tuesday, on a four-day official visit from October 21 to 24.

Governor of Kerala Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister George Kurian received President Droupadi Murmu at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

The President of India's official account on X posted, "Governor of Kerala Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri George Kurian received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Thiruvananthapuram."

Kerala CM Vijayan also posted on X over President Murmu's visit to the state.

"Warmly welcomed Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence is a great honour for the State and our people," CM Vijayan said.

According to a release, the President will perform Darshan and Aarti at the Sabarimala Temple on October 22.

On October 23, the President will unveil the bust of former President of India, K.R. Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Later, she will inaugurate the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala. She will also grace the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Palai.

On October 24, President Murmu will attend the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa's College, Ernakulam, the release added.

Earlier on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu extended Diwali greetings to the nation.

Sharing an X post, President Murmu wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world."

"This festival of joy is also an occasion for self-reflection and self-improvement. This festival is also an opportunity to help and support the deprived and the needy, and to bring joy into their lives. I urge everyone to celebrate Diwali safely, responsibly and in an environmentally friendly manner. May this Diwali bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all," the President added. (ANI)

