New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): As President Droupadi Murmu completed three years in office on Friday, she participated in various important initiatives undertaken in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the President's Estates, including the Declaration of Divyangjan-friendly President's Estate.

Various initiatives undertaken in Rashtrapati Bhavan on this occasion include the declaration of a Divyangjan-friendly President's Estate, as well as the Amrit Udyan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum becoming divyangjan-friendly premises after implementing the 50-point recommendations by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities.

Other initiatives include the launch of Rashtrapati Bhavan websites in 22 Indian languages. Official websites of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the inauguration of various facilities for visitors and residents of the President's Estates, such as the Visitor Facilitation Centre at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Nilayam Nikunj at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, the Cafeteria, Souvenir Shop and Reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra and a renovated Gym at the President's Estate Launch of e-book--compilation of glimpses of the past one year of the Presidency and Commencement of initiatives to make Rashtrapati Bhavan Net Zero by March 2027.

In her brief remarks on the occasion of the launch of various initiatives, the President noted that it is a matter of satisfaction that, over the past three years, many decisions have been taken and works completed that have increased citizen engagement with Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is always our endeavour to effectively connect all sections of society, especially the underprivileged and backward classes, with the country's development journey.

She expressed happiness over the fact that Rashtrapati Bhavan became more accessible for the divyangjan. She expressed confidence that various new initiatives will take place in the coming days. (ANI)

