New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad area that claimed 11 lives, including women and children.

In a post on X, the President said, "The news of the death of many people, including children and women, in the unfortunate incident of the collapse of a building in Mustafabad, Delhi, is extremely sad."

"I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," she added.

The incident occurred in the congested Mustafabad locality during the early hours of Saturday when a multi-storey building collapsed, trapping several people beneath the rubble.

Rescue operations were ongoing since morning, involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, and local authorities.

Second-in-command of the 16 Battalion NDRF, Praveen Kumar Dahiya, said, "Since morning, 22 victims have been rescued. The operation has reached the last stage and will conclude in the next 1.5-2 hours."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also expressed condolences over the loss of lives and announced a probe into the incident. "May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," she posted on X, assuring strict action against those responsible. (ANI)

