New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the passing of astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar and nuclear scientist M R Srinivasan, saying their work would continue to inspire future generations

"The news of the passing of astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar is extremely sad. An internationally acclaimed scientist, Dr. Narlikar has left an indelible mark through his body of work which will inspire generations to come.

"His passion for popularising science helped in educating a large number of people, especially the youth. I extend my condolences to members of his family, friends and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X.

Narlikar, an eminent astrophysicist, science communicator and Padma Vibhushan, passed away in Pune on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 86.

In another post, the President expressed grief over the death of Srinivasan and conveyed condolences to his family members, friends and admirers.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. M R Srinivasan whose contribution to India's nuclear energy development program has been extraordinary.

"His contribution to India's energy security and scientific development will always be remembered. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of engineers and scientists. My condolences to members of his family, friends and admirers," Murmu said.

Srinivasan, who played a key role in the country's indigenous nuclear energy programme, died in Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu) on Tuesday, his family said. He was 95 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

