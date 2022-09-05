New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conferred "National Awards to Teachers 2022", on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday.

This year, 45 teachers from different parts of the country were selected for the prestigious award. The selected teachers are from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.

In her address, she remembered her teachers and said that she was the first girl in her village to pursue college only with the guidance of her teachers and family.

"They not only taught me but gave me love and inspiration also. I am indebted to my teachers for whatever I have achieved in my life," Murmu said.

The President said that science, research and innovation are the basis of economic development.

"For further strengthening India's position in the area of science, research and innovation can be built on the basis of school education and these studies be proved effective when they will be taught in the mother tongue, "she further said.

She also said that the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises the use of Indian languages for school education and higher education.

Quoting a famous saying about the teachers, she said that ideal teachers build a nation in the true sense "The mediocre teacher tells; the good teacher explains; the superior teacher demonstrates; and the great teacher inspires," she quoted.

President Murmu urged teachers to encourage students for asking questions and expressing doubts. She said, "By answering more and more questions and solving doubts, their knowledge would also increase. A good teacher is always enthusiastic about teaching something new.

The event was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and telecasted live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education.

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the winners of the National Award on Monday evening.

President Murmu on Sunday also extended her greetings on the eve of Teacher's Day."On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I extend my warm wishes to all the teachers in our country," an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting President Murmu.

Terming former President Dr S Radhakrishnan an inspiration for all the teachers, President Murmu said, "This occasion marks the birth anniversary of the great teacher-philosopher and former President of India, Dr S. Radhakrishnan. I pay my humble tributes to him. He is an inspiration for all teachers who try to instil, in addition to knowledge, human values in the students." (ANI)

