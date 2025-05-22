New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conferred six Kirti Chakras, including four posthumous, and 33 Shaurya Chakras, including seven posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and State/Union Territory Police during Phase-I of Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying raw courage, unparalleled bravery and total disregard to personal safety in the line of duty, as per the ministry.

The bravery, which has been awarded, was displayed during various operations related to counter-terror/counter-insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East. "Dreaded terrorists were neutralised & apprehended during these operations, and arms & ammunition were recovered," it added.

The Indian Navy officers led anti-piracy operations, resulting in the surrender of pirates and the rescue of hostages, while also demonstrating bravery during fire-fighting operations on a burning oil tanker, the statement added.

The statement added that the awardees from the Indian Air Force showed utmost courage in life-threatening circumstances during rescue of aircraft while maneuvering away from civilian areas to avoid any loss of life/property.

The gallant act of CRPF officers were performed in various operations in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism. Maoist insurgents were apprehended and weapons recovered, it added. (ANI)

