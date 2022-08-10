New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed condolences to the families of the persons who died in the road accident in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Nine people were killed in a collision between an autorickshaw and a bus in the Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district on Tuesday.

"Deeply distressed to know that a road accident at Birbhum, West Bengal, claimed several lives, including of some women returning from work in fields. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweets President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed pain and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured," he said.

"Nine people were killed in an auto and bus collision in Mallarpur police station area," said Dhiman Mitra, SDPO Rampurhat.

Earlier on Sunday, 10 people died in West Bengal's Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers enroute to the Jalpesh Temple got electrocuted.

PM Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment. According to the police, the shocking accident may have taken place due to a fault in the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van. (ANI)

