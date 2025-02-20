New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended greetings on Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram's statehood day.

In a post on X, President Murmu asserted that both states represent the country at its best.

"Blessed by Mother Nature and having rich cultural heritage, both states represent India at its best. I am sure that the people of both the States will preserve their extraordinary natural heritage and cultural traditions. I wish the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram script new chapters of progress and excellence," the President said.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu emphasized that the "land of the rising sun", Arunachal Pradesh, is an epitome of pride and progress.

"On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh became the 24th state of India. From the snow-capped peaks of Tawang to the lush valleys of Ziro, our state is not just a place on the map but a home to resilient hearts, rich cultural heritage, traditions and boundless dreams," CM Khandu asserted.

"Our journey has been one of strength, unity, and determination. Every river that flows, every mountain that stands tall and every smile that graces our people's faces is proof of our never-give-up spirit. Today, as we celebrate Statehood Day, let us celebrate our past, cherish our present & march forward into a brighter future where our youth shine, our heritage thrives, and our state flourishes," he added.

Union Minister JP Nadda also extended a greeting on the occasion.

"With its mesmerizing natural beauty, Arunachal Pradesh, the land of the rising sun, exemplifies a perfect fusion of modernity and ancient tribal traditions. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi Ji and the leadership of CM Pema Khandu Ji, the state is witnessing continuous development," Nadda said on X.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to X and reflected on the State's journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency to becoming a state.

"Warmest greetings to all my beloved sisters & brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day! A proud occasion to commemorate the historic journey from NEFA to becoming a Union Territory on 20 January 1972 & achieving full statehood on 20 February 1987. A momentous chapter in our history that continues to inspire progress & unity. Wishing Arunachal Pradesh continued growth, prosperity & success," Rijiju said.

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as 'The Land of the Rising Sun,' shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, and its unique geographical location adds to its strategic importance. The state's journey from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to Union Territory in 1972, and finally achieving statehood on February 20, 1987, stands as a testament to its historical significance.

Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20, 1987, hence, every year on February 20, to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state, Mizoram celebrates its statehood day. (ANI)

