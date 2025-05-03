New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed her grief at stampede deaths in Goa and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured.

At least six persons were killed, and 30 sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during a temple festival at a village in North Goa early Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3 am at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, around 40 km away from Panaji, a police officer said.

"Sad to know about the unfortunate incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa which claimed several lives. I extend my condolences to bereaved family members and pray for quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

