New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, bringing together a distinguished group of dignitaries, eminent citizens, and beneficiaries of various government developmental programs.

According to a statement on the social media website X (formerly Twitter) from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, "Apart from the important dignitaries, many eminent citizens who have made remarkable contributions in different fields shared space with the beneficiaries of various developmental programmes of the Government. The guests enjoyed the vibrant artistic and cultural elements that were on display during the event."

The reception brought together key figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Other notable guests included Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, S. Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Piyush Goyal, among others.

The attendees enjoyed a vibrant display of India's artistic and cultural heritage, which was showcased at the reception, reflecting the nation's rich traditions and progress.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu and President Subianto of Indonesia witnessed the grand Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

According to the post by Rashtrapati Bhavan, "President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief Guest of the 76th Republic Day, President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, witnessed the Republic Day parade which showcased Bharat's socio-economic, technological and military prowess as well as the richness and diversity of its culture. Following the beautiful tableaux highlighting India's civilizational heritage and reflecting citizens' aspirations, a spectacular performance of traditional folk and tribal artists and impressive flypast enthralled the invitees and viewers."

Meanwhile, a special highlight of the parade was the performance of 300 artists playing "Sare Jahan Se Achha" on musical instruments from across the country.

Additionally, around 10,000 special guests from different walks of life were invited to witness the parade, aligning with the government's vision to promote 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) in national events.

These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat,' a Defence Ministry release said. They included the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government schemes. (ANI)

