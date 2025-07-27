Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murrmu is likely to visit West Bengal on July 30 to attend the first convocation of AIIMS-Kalyani, officials said on Sunday.

After arriving in Kolkata, she is likely to travel to Kalyani in Nadia district by helicopter, they said.

She will reach the institute around 3.40 pm, they added.

After the convocation, she will return to Kolkata. Later that day, she is also likely to visit the Dakshineswar Kali temple on the northern fringes of the city, officials said.

She will stay the night at Raj Bhavan, they said.

The president is expected to leave for Delhi on July 31.

Murmu had last visited the state on December 18, 2023, to attend the convocation of IIT-Kharagpur.

