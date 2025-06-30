New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to tribal warriors on 'Hul Diwas' (Rebellion Day) on Monday and said that immortal tales of their struggle against injustice are an eternal source of inspiration for the people of the nation.

Hul Diwas is observed to commemorate the anniversary of Santhal rebellion against British rule in 1855-56.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 30, 2025: BHEL, HAL, Piramal Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Tribal icons Sido and Kanhu Murmu were two brothers who led this uprising, also known as the Santhal Hul, which took place in the present-day Jharkhand.

"On Hul Diwas, I pay tribute to Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phoolo-Jhano, and all the brave warriors of the Santhal rebellion. Their indomitable courage and the immortal tales of their struggle against injustice are an eternal source of inspiration for the people of the nation. Their sacrifice and dedication will always be remembered," Murmu said in an X post in Hindi.

Also Read | Good News for Passengers! Indian Railways To Make Passenger Reservation System Multilingual With Focus on Passenger Convenience and Smart Ticketing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)