New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards at a function organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Swachh Survekshan conducted with wide participation is an important step towards raising the level of cleanliness.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir After 6.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Hindu Kush Region.

She appreciated all for moving forward on the path of 'Cleanliness to Prosperity'.

The President said that our Safari Mitras have been the frontline soldiers of our cleanliness campaign. She also noted that effective steps are being taken to ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of Safai Mitras.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

"Only by eliminating manholes through mechanized cleaning and achieving the goal of sanitation through machine-holes, we will be able to establish our true identity as a sensitive society," the President said.

The President was happy to note that emphasis is being laid on circularity in waste management in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"The circular economy's methods of recycling and reusing more and more goods are proving helpful for sustainable development. Such a system will prove to be very useful in the field of waste management," she added.

The President said that if we deeply consider the concept of value from waste, it becomes clear that everything is valuable and nothing is waste, adding, "this holistic and progressive thinking works behind making biogas from green waste and generating electricity from refuse-derived fuel."

She added that about one-third of our population lives in urban areas. The cleanliness of cities and towns is essential for their health and development. She noted that a huge amount of urban land is buried under mountains of garbage.

She said that such mountains of garbage are extremely harmful to the health of the urban population. She noted that such dump sites are being eliminated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

"Youth are our most important stakeholders. If the young generation decides to keep all the cities and the entire country clean, then India of 2047 will certainly celebrate its centenary of independence by being included among the cleanest countries in the world," President Droupadi Murmu said.

She urged all the youth of the country to move forward with the big goal of making India the cleanest country in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)