Bhubaneswar, Jul 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Odisha on July 14 on a two-day visit, officials said.

During the visit, she will attend the convocations of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

She will also lay the foundation stone for various developmental works at Ravenshaw Girls' High School, and visit Sarla Bhavan in Cuttack to attend the 600th birth anniversary of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the 'Kalinga Ratna Award 2024'.

She would return to New Delhi on July 15 evening, officials said.

To review the preparedness for the president's visit, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja chaired a high-level meeting.

He directed officers concerned to ensure proper arrangements to receive and see off the president at the airport.

Ahuja has also told the officers to make temporary accommodation arrangements at the Raj Bhavan, tighten security, make emergency medical arrangements, and ensure uninterrupted power supply at the venues.

