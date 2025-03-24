Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will begin her two-day visit to Odisha on Monday, officials said.

During the visit, Murmu will participate in the foundation day celebrations of the Bharatiya Bishwabasu Sabar Samaj at Kaliapalli in Nayagarh, they said.

She will arrive in Bhubaneswar from Raipur in the afternoon and travel to Kantilo in Naygarh by helicopter. She will visit the Kantilo Nilamadhab Temple, and then take part in the function at Kaliapalli as the chief guest.

She will return to Bhubaneswar in the evening and stay the night at Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, she will leave for New Delhi.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh for the president's visit, a senior police officer said.

About 360 police personnel have been deployed for her security, he said.

