New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) by a special train from Safdarjung Railway Station on September 25.

During her day-long stay in Vrindavan, the President will perform darshan and pooja at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan, and Kubja Krishan Mandir, according to the President's Secretariat.

President Murmu will also visit Sudama Kuti, Vrindavan and perform darshan and pooja at Shri Krishna Janmsthan, Mathura.

A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to her Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, and the global Jewish community on the occasion of 'Rosh Hashanah', the Jewish New Year. President Murmu wished everyone a year filled with peace, prosperity and good health.

"Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, on behalf of the Government and people of India, I convey heartfelt #RoshHashanah greetings to you and the Jewish community. May the new year usher in peace, prosperity, and good health for all," Murmu said in a post on X. (ANI)

